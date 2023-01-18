Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 65 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VV stock opened at $181.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $213.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.81 and its 200 day moving average is $178.57.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

