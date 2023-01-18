Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Short Interest Down 67.1% in December

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Barnwell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of BRN stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. 43,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,790. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.52.
Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.
