Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Short Interest Down 67.1% in December

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of BRN stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. 43,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,790. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.