Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Union Pacific by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.08.

Shares of UNP opened at $214.31 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.50 and its 200 day moving average is $213.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $131.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

