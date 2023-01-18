Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 75 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 41.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 144.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.5 %

AZO stock opened at $2,355.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,452.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2,308.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $25.69 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,597.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $22,691,045. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.



