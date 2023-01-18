Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

Aflac Stock Performance

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.