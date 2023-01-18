Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $196.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $219.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.33.

