BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Shares Acquired by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,212 shares during the period. BARK accounts for approximately 1.7% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in BARK were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in BARK by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BARK by 11.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after buying an additional 449,997 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BARK by 839.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 2,032,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BARK by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 65,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BARK by 123.8% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 680,490 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Matt Meeker purchased 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $25,265.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 9,830,036 shares in the company, valued at $16,612,760.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BARK stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,036. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. BARK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.12.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. BARK had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 40.39%. On average, research analysts predict that BARK, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BARK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BARK from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of BARK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

