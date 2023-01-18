Barclays Reiterates C$34.00 Price Target for Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) received a C$34.00 price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Keyera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.14.

Shares of Keyera stock traded down C$0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.28. 373,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,478. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$26.34 and a 52-week high of C$35.48.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

