Barclays PLC Sells 1,495,383 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,021,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,495,383 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $252,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. StockNews.com upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.1 %

SLB stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.81. 232,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,106,004. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Articles

