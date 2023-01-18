Barclays PLC Raises Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.88% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $213,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE MTD traded up $17.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,548.53. 951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,342. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,571.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,455.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,309.78.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.