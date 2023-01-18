Barclays PLC Purchases 1,240,669 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.32% of Boeing worth $229,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.05. The stock had a trading volume of 120,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,148,287. The stock has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.82. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.53.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

