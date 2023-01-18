Barclays PLC Has $347.71 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80,212 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $347,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 34.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,039,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 0.1 %

Intuit stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $389.78. The company had a trading volume of 43,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,745. The firm has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $579.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $393.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.89.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.