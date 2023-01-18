Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,494,276 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.6% of Barclays PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Barclays PLC owned about 0.53% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $544,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $71.17. The stock had a trading volume of 928,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,436,473. The company has a market cap of $114.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $136.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.91.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

