Barclays PLC Buys 715,803 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,424,233 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,803 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $198,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 2,928 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 79,373 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,426 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.32.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.10. The company had a trading volume of 82,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,241. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $165.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.54 and its 200-day moving average is $96.99. The company has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

