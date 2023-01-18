Barclays PLC Buys 612,854 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.26% of McDonald’s worth $433,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.46.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.94. 52,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,186. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.