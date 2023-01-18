Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912,008 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of QUALCOMM worth $294,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,120,924,000 after acquiring an additional 431,812 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,100,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $779,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after purchasing an additional 175,098 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,888,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $624,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded up $3.03 on Wednesday, reaching $123.31. The stock had a trading volume of 215,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,132,454. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The company has a market cap of $138.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.