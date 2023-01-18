Barclays Lowers Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Price Target to C$0.75

Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 294.74% from the stock’s current price.

Wallbridge Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,761. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. Wallbridge Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.13 and a twelve month high of C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.66 million and a P/E ratio of -24.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

