Barclays Lowers Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Price Target to C$0.75

Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 294.74% from the stock’s current price.
Wallbridge Mining Price Performance
Wallbridge Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,761. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. Wallbridge Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.13 and a twelve month high of C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.66 million and a P/E ratio of -24.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18.
Wallbridge Mining Company Profile
