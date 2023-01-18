BankUnited (BKU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $258.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.05 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BankUnited to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,729 shares in the company, valued at $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BankUnited by 13.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

