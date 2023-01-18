Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.88, but opened at $20.52. Bandwidth shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 530 shares changing hands.

BAND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $529.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.26. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $148.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

