Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.01

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 3050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.07) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.65) to €5.50 ($5.98) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.28) to €7.00 ($7.61) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

