Banc of California (BANC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $85.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.73 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, analysts expect Banc of California to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Trading Down 0.7 %

Banc of California stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.23. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $22.01.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 43.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 68,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Banc of California by 51.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Banc of California during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Banc of California by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.