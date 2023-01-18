Banc of California (BANC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Thursday, January 19th.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 28.13%. On average, analysts expect Banc of California to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of BANC stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $22.01.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BANC. Stephens increased their target price on Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also

