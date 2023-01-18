Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Tops $2.50

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for $2.50 or 0.00012065 BTC on popular exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $42.36 million and $4.65 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00426377 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,224.57 or 0.29928497 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.57 or 0.00767232 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

