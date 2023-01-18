B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.
B. Riley Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RILYP opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $26.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80.
About B. Riley Financial
