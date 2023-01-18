B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RILYP opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $26.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

