AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Sold by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. AXT makes up 3.6% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AXT were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth $43,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT Stock Up 2.3 %

AXT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,776. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $236.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. AXT had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BWS Financial lowered their target price on AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on AXT to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading

