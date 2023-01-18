Axie Infinity Price Tops $8.87 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $896.90 million and $89.05 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $8.87 or 0.00041663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00011127 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00030509 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00017999 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00233847 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,105,779 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

