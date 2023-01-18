Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.62

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $102.62 and last traded at $102.32, with a volume of 2475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $216,083.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,864,765.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 892.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $880,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

