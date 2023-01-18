Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $216.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $256.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.06 and its 200 day moving average is $209.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

