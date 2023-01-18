Auto Prop Reit (APR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.
Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$20.69 million during the quarter.
About Auto Prop Reit
