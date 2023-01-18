Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 95,872 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 66,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Aurora Mobile Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 32.02% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aurora Mobile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aurora Mobile by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 133,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

