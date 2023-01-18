Augur Trading 4.2% Higher This Week (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Augur has a total market cap of $59.36 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Augur has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for about $5.40 or 0.00025890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002960 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 87.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00436699 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,322.15 or 0.30653060 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.01 or 0.00770982 BTC.
About Augur
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.