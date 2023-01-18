Atwater Malick LLC Grows Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 3.9% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.77.

NYSE:GS opened at $349.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.83 and its 200 day moving average is $338.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.