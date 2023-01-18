Atwater Malick LLC Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 3.6% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $257.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

