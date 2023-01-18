Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $1,658,281.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,939,213.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $225,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,808,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $1,658,281.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,939,213.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,510 shares of company stock valued at $37,781,892. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian Stock Up 3.3 %

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.45.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $152.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $352.92.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.