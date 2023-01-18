Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the December 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Atlas Copco Trading Down 2.1 %

ATLKY traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 183,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,266. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.27. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 30.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATLKY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 96 to SEK 101 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atlas Copco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

