Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the December 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ATLKY traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 183,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,266. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.27. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 30.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.
