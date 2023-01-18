ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Trading 0.3% Higher

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.68. 10,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 13,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

ATIF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial consulting services. It operates through Consulting Service Business. The company was founded on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

