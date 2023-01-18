Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of ATTO stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. Atento has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Atento alerts:

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atento will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atento

Atento Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its position in Atento by 7.8% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Atento by 12.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Atento by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.