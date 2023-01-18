Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Atento Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of ATTO stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. Atento has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.59.
Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atento will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Atento Company Profile
Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
