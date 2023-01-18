AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Raised to £126 at Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from £118 ($143.99) to £126 ($153.75) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($84.81) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays set a £125 ($152.53) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a £101 ($123.25) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($164.73) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £116.25 ($141.85).

LON:AZN opened at £115.82 ($141.33) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is £112.42 and its 200 day moving average price is £107.73. The firm has a market cap of £179.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 11,047.62. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 8,214 ($100.23) and a 52-week high of £118.86 ($145.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

