Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Up 80.0% in December

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($17.45) to GBX 112 ($1.37) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Down 3.6 %

ARGGY stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

