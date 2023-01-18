Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 170.7% from the December 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €16.80 ($18.26) to €16.45 ($17.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €16.00 ($17.39) to €17.50 ($19.02) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assicurazioni Generali has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.28.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.