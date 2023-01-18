ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 952.73 ($11.63).

ASC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 750 ($9.15) price target on ASOS in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 800 ($9.76) price target on ASOS in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.37) price target on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 850 ($10.37) price target on ASOS in a report on Friday, January 13th.

ASOS Price Performance

LON ASC opened at GBX 739 ($9.02) on Wednesday. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 459.90 ($5.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,399 ($29.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £739.11 million and a PE ratio of 2,383.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 611.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 709.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ASOS Company Profile

In other ASOS news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.82), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($33,526.36).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

