ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ASMVY stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $24.31. 112,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,415. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. ASMPT has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

