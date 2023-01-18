ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ASMPT Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of ASMVY stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $24.31. 112,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,415. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. ASMPT has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.
ASMPT Company Profile
