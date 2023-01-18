ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 40.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 232,125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ASE Technology by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ASE Technology by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

