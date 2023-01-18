ASD Market Capitalization Hits $42.53 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $42.53 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00031386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00038883 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00018192 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00231076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06839659 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,017,491.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

