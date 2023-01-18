ASD (ASD) Price Reaches $0.0654

ASD (ASD) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0654 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $43.18 million and $1.99 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06839659 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,017,491.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

