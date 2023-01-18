ASD (ASD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. ASD has a market cap of $45.74 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011120 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00030581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00042160 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004677 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00018124 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00233718 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06793592 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,993,017.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

