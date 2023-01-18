Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 136.8% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Asante Gold Price Performance
ASGOF stock remained flat at 1.32 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.95. Asante Gold has a one year low of 0.70 and a one year high of 1.80.
About Asante Gold
