Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 136.8% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Asante Gold Price Performance

ASGOF stock remained flat at 1.32 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.95. Asante Gold has a one year low of 0.70 and a one year high of 1.80.

About Asante Gold

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

