Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari forecasts that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($4.81) per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARVN. Wedbush lowered their price target on Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arvinas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Arvinas from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Arvinas from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Arvinas Price Performance

ARVN opened at $32.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.84. Arvinas has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $81.13.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,941,000 after buying an additional 280,691 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1,131.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 27,853 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth $12,133,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth $2,606,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

