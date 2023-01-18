Ark Self Reported Market Cap Hits $53.59 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Ark has a market capitalization of $53.59 million and approximately $11.60 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001480 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009784 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000292 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004829 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004209 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,465,922 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

