Aries Wealth Management Purchases 13,500 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 137.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,199 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,956,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,944 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92.

